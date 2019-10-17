Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Community Bank System by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 877,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

