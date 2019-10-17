Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,778,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Community Health Systems worth $26,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 123.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.0% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 180,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,169.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,843.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,491,500 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

Shares of CYH opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.37.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

