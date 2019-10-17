Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $46.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.33 per share, with a total value of $39,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

