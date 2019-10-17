Comparing South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Pinnacle Bancshares (NASDAQ:PCLB)

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get South State alerts:

80.5% of South State shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of South State shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for South State and Pinnacle Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State 1 1 1 0 2.00 Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

South State currently has a consensus target price of $75.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.75%. Given South State’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South State is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares South State and Pinnacle Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State 25.33% 8.11% 1.28% Pinnacle Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

South State pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. South State pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

South State has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South State and Pinnacle Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State $712.96 million 3.64 $178.87 million $5.50 13.83 Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 3.15 $2.29 million N/A N/A

South State has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Summary

South State beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services. It serves customers through 168 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, 8 North Carolina counties, 17 Georgia counties, and 4 Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.