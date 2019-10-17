Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CXO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Concho Resources stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jack F. Harper bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,567. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Helms bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Concho Resources by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after buying an additional 6,853,820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 78,872.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after buying an additional 3,845,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Concho Resources by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,103,000 after buying an additional 464,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,093,000 after buying an additional 290,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,155,000 after buying an additional 290,603 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

