Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,886 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.78 on Thursday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.62.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 54.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

