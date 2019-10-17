Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 11,671 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.00 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upped their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

