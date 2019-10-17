Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,734 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,481,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Howard Levkowitz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,177.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Leitner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,515.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $780.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.