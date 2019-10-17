Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 359,111 Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 252.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,111 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Re/Max worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Re/Max by 48.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Re/Max by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Re/Max by 174.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 73.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

