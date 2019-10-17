Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 1.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 51.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Neenah by 2.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, SVP Byron Jason Racki sold 500 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $34,085.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bonnie Cruickshank Lind sold 1,172 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $78,336.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock worth $3,606,604. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NP opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Neenah Inc has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $83.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

