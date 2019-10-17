Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 228,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $204,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

