Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $25,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.43. 407,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

