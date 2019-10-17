Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is primarily engaged in the real estate industry through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Real estate operations include commercial real estate, real estate development, residential and golf operations, property leasing, leasing properties for oil and mineral exploration and the sale of forest products. “

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of CTO stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.80. 53,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,945. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 315.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 42.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 48.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.