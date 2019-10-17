Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Citigroup lowered Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.82.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $227,000. Motco bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $44,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.