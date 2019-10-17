Contrasting CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get CBTX alerts:

This table compares CBTX and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 31.41% 10.54% 1.58% PacWest Bancorp 34.54% 9.83% 1.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. CBTX pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CBTX and PacWest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 1 0 0 2.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 5 3 0 2.38

CBTX currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.67%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than CBTX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBTX and PacWest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $137.51 million 5.46 $47.29 million $1.89 15.27 PacWest Bancorp $1.31 billion 3.26 $465.34 million $3.72 9.73

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CBTX has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats CBTX on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of January 31, 2019, it had 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and 1 branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.