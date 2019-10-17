Contrasting Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) & Twin River Worldwide (NASDAQ:TRWH)

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eldorado Resorts and Twin River Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Resorts 0 2 6 0 2.75 Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50

Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $55.64, indicating a potential upside of 29.97%. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.89%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Eldorado Resorts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Resorts and Twin River Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Resorts $2.06 billion 1.62 $95.24 million $1.38 31.02 Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.02 $71.44 million N/A N/A

Eldorado Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Resorts and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Resorts 3.90% 9.47% 1.77% Twin River Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Eldorado Resorts does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Eldorado Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Eldorado Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eldorado Resorts beats Twin River Worldwide on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino. The company also operates Isle Casino HotelBlack Hawk and Lady Luck CasinoBlack Hawk land-based casinos; Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park, a casino and harness racing track; Isle Casino Bettendorf, a land-based single-level casino; Isle Casino Waterloo, a single-level land-based casino; Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles, a gaming vessel; Isle of Capri Casino Lula, a two dockside casino; Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg and Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City dockside casinos; Isle of Capri Casino Boonville, a single-level dockside casino; Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, a dockside casino, and pavilion and entertainment center; Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville, a riverboat casino; and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, a casino property. In addition, it operates Tropicana Casino and Resort, Atlantic City, a casino and resort; Tropicana Evansville, a casino hotel and entertainment complex; Lumière Place Casino, Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino, MontBleu Casino Resort & Spa, and Grand Victoria Casino; Trop Casino Greenville, a landside gaming facility; Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel, a dockside riverboat; and Racelinebet.com. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 28 gaming facilities with approximately 30,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals; 800 table games; and 12,600 hotel rooms. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.