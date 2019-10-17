Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 146278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Copperbank Resources Company Profile (CNSX:CBK)

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

