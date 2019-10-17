Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lowered to Hold at ABN Amro

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ABN Amro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLB. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,014. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $108.10.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $169.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 51.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 94,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 80,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

