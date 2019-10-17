Cormark Trims Aphria (TSE:APHA) Target Price to C$8.00

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aphria from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aphria from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Aphria from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:APHA traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.44. 1,447,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.29. Aphria has a 52 week low of C$4.76 and a 52 week high of C$20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.07.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

