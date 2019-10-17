Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $2.94 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00036388 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $560.78 million and approximately $130.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00088820 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001245 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00117154 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,066.00 or 0.99766110 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000633 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002023 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.