Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 717.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.26. The stock had a trading volume of 54,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.75 and its 200-day moving average is $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

