Couchain (COU) Price Reaches $0.0000

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Couchain has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $21,049.00 and approximately $22,471.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00042981 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.68 or 0.05944607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001129 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00044053 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

COU is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,214,562,085 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

