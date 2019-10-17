Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.93) price objective (up from GBX 422 ($5.51)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 371 ($4.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Countryside Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 392.14 ($5.12).

LON:CSP opened at GBX 350.40 ($4.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 359.60 ($4.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

