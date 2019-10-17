Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.18–0.17 for the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,196. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. Analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.