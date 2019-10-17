CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NCYF opened at GBX 59.24 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $252.13 million and a PE ratio of -84.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.69.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

