Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,390.50

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,390.50 and traded as low as $2,100.00. Craneware shares last traded at $2,125.00, with a volume of 17,750 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRW shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Craneware in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,152.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,386.42. The firm has a market cap of $571.36 million and a PE ratio of 38.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Craneware’s previous dividend of $11.00. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Keith Neilson purchased 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($28.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,594 ($130,137.20).

About Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

