Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.72 ($19.45).

FRA:DTE opened at €15.86 ($18.44) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.22 and its 200-day moving average is €15.09.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

