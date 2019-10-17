Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €203.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nord/LB set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €182.92 ($212.69).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €169.78 ($197.42) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €153.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €149.84. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12-month high of €163.98 ($190.67).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

