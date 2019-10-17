Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 52-Week High at $419.20

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 419.20 ($5.48) and last traded at GBX 419.20 ($5.48), with a volume of 1393643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.80 ($5.22).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRST. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 371 ($4.85) target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price (down previously from GBX 470 ($6.14)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 389.08 ($5.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 373.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

