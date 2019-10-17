Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.96. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $1,121,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,039,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,958,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

