Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Criteo has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,914 shares of company stock valued at $522,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

