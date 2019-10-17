Critical Analysis: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) & Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ADMA Biologics and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 135.02%. Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.59%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -323.54% -214.26% -58.58% Entera Bio N/A -149.37% -107.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Entera Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $16.99 million 15.15 -$65.74 million ($1.45) -2.99 Entera Bio $500,000.00 53.06 -$10.30 million N/A N/A

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a hyperimmune globulin for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross, Marietta, and Kennesaw, Georgia. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

