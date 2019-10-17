Critical Analysis: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Chinanet Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -14.25% -11.45% -8.98% Chinanet Online -11.13% -59.94% -26.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and Chinanet Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.57 million 1.03 -$28.32 million ($0.26) -13.17 Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.35 -$14.02 million N/A N/A

Chinanet Online has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar.

Risk and Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chinanet Online has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TrueCar and Chinanet Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 1 9 0 0 1.90 Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueCar currently has a consensus target price of $8.01, indicating a potential upside of 133.74%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chinanet Online shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrueCar beats Chinanet Online on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

