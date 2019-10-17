Critical Contrast: Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) vs. Its Rivals

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) is one of 587 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hoth Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Hoth Therapeutics Competitors -1,566.45% -871.57% -29.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics N/A -$2.50 million -8.36 Hoth Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $225.04 million -2.64

Hoth Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hoth Therapeutics. Hoth Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hoth Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hoth Therapeutics Competitors 5547 15131 30575 1137 2.52

Hoth Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.23%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 71.59%. Given Hoth Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hoth Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics peers beat Hoth Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York.

