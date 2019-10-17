Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.28. Cromwell Group shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 10,239,940 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.18.

Get Cromwell Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Cromwell Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Cromwell Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Levy acquired 52,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,997.80 ($42,551.63).

Cromwell Group Company Profile (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cromwell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cromwell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.