Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $502,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

