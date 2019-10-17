Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $633,000 Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CONMED by 146.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CONMED by 17.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 743.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $13,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $43,003.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,458 over the last ninety days. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

CNMD stock opened at $95.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.