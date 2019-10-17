Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Landmark Bank boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 39,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 34.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,214,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

