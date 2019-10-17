Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,690 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of GMS worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GMS by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GMS by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $852,357.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 6,825,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $183,798,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $29.31 on Thursday. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. GMS had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

