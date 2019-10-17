Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Juniper Networks by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 126,393 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $737,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

