CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.28-6.38 for the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.89-5.97 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $134.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.66.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

