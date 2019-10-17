CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-5.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.73. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.89-5.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.42. The company had a trading volume of 269,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,613. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average is $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.83.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

