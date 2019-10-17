Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of Cryolife worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cryolife by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cryolife by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRY. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 target price on Cryolife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $871.77 million, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 0.64. Cryolife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.79 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

