Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,775 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 226.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.04.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,608,914.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,686,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,473,503. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

