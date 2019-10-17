Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 297.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Tile Shop worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 32.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 77.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 23.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TTS opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 180,014 shares of company stock valued at $446,832 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.