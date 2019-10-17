Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 63.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 26.9% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,822,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,243,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 38.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Charter Equity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.