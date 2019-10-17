Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $24.60 to $25.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $758.43 million, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of -0.16. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.