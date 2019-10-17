Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 11,836 LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 214.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 237.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 627,070 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. LifeVantage Corp has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.