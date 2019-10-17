Curecoin (CURE) Price Hits $0.0455 on Top Exchanges

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $5,004.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00657539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013135 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,279,033 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

