CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVBF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CVBF opened at $20.68 on Monday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $101,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after buying an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 37,176 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

